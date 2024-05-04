Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.70.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

