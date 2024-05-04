Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.21

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1897428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.