Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $39.36.
Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares
In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,896.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $126,277 over the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
