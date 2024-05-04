Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFLFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Norwood Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.