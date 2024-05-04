Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.
Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
