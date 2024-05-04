Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Norwood Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

