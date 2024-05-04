Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.13 and last traded at $111.15. Approximately 2,060,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,505,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

