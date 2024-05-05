Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after acquiring an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

KMI opened at $18.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

