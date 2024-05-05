Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 838.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of BAH opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

