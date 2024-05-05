Clean Harbors’ (CLH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.35. 330,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.29. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $210.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.