EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of EPR Properties worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPR opened at $42.00 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.64.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

