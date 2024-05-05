Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,237 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

