Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 27,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,973. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.