SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $88.14. 497,103 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.