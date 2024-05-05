Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000.

SPLV opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

