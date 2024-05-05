WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.74. 610,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

