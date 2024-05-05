ZClassic Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $536,827.83 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014051 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

