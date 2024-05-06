15,331 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Bought by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,719,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,340,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,291 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

