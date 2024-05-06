Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 272,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,732. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

