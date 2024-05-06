Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 858,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,019. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

