Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

