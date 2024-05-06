Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) CEO Sells 10,679 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. 119,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,153. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $65.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $22,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 91.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,892 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

