Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.92.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.28. 1,128,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,724. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $839,259,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

