LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $653.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LendingTree by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

