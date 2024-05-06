Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

REGN opened at $957.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $897.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

