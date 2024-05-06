MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,835 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,156 shares of company stock worth $1,028,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.4 %

Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 431,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,309. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

