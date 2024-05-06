MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 657,180 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,265,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,383,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

