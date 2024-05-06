MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.