MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 523,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

