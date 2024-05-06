MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.74. 1,121,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,223. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

