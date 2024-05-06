Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE UBS traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

