Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.52. 1,815,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,109. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

