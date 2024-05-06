NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.8 %

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

