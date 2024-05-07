AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

