National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 696,610 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 315.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.19% of FOX worth $25,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its stake in FOX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,522,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 65,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FOX by 12.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 165,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in FOX by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 868,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 74,399 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.