Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC decreased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,235. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

