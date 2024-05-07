Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

