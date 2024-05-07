Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.58) to GBX 5,100 ($64.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.26) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,895.63 ($61.50).

Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 68 ($0.85) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,772 ($72.51). The stock had a trading volume of 823,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,561.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,243.65. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,437 ($55.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,144 ($77.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,970.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

