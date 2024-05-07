Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.58) to GBX 5,100 ($64.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.26) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.43) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,895.63 ($61.50).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.