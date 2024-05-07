Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,938 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,857,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,790,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.75. 141,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,663. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $291.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.