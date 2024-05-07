CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Price Performance
Shares of CVCG stock opened at GBX 112.47 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.12. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of £143.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2,236.00.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile
