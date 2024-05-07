CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Price Performance

Shares of CVCG stock opened at GBX 112.47 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.12. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 1-year low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of £143.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2,236.00.

Get CVC Income & Growth GBP alerts:

CVC Income & Growth GBP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.