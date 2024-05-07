Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 25,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 17,650 call options.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

TMF traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. 3,034,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,381. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,988,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.