IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. IGC Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.