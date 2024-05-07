Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.21

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 42116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 760.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

