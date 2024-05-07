Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.91

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 77302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $959.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 902.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 566.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

