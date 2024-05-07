iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.16

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 30739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $778.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

