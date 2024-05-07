Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 4.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 251,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,138,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $615.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.