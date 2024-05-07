Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.80

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 2855735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
