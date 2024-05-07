Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.79 on Monday. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Joint will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Joint by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Joint by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Joint by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

