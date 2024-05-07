Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 11,305 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.43. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

