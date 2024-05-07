Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 2,059 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 53,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $36.91. 5,777,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

