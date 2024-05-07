Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $164.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

