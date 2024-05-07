MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

